Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Square were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,044,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock valued at $337,843,402. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.38. 209,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 300.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.