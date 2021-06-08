Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $80,200.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 265,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,057. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.