Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $80,200.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ELVT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 265,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,057. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
