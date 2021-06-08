Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.4%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

