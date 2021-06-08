Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,968 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,297. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

