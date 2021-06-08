DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.57

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 229094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

The company has a market cap of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DZS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

