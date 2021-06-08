Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 5084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $57,418,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

