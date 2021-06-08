Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post sales of $5.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 3,117,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

