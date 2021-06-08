Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00265483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00233763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.01241607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.43 or 1.00222783 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

