DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 5.9% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.53 or 0.01770988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00491648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001506 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

