Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 996,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,814. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

