Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells $28,721.55 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DGICA opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $466.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

