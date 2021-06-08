Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives $43.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

