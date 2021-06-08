Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $448.94

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $448.94 and last traded at $448.82, with a volume of 5988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

