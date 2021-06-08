Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce $8.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.30 billion to $34.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

Shares of DG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,814. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

