discoverIE Group plc (DSCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 867.37 ($11.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £775.91 million and a P/E ratio of 63.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 756.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 875 ($11.43).

DSCV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

