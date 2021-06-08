Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.00% of Graham worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Graham by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHM opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

