Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,136 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.55. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

