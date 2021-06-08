Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.