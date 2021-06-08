Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Citizens & Northern worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,267 shares of company stock worth $81,369. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

