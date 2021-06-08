Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.20% of RBB Bancorp worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

