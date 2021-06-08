Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

