Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,477 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.73% of Aware worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 340,455 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aware alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.21. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.