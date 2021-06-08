Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051068 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

