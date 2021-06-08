Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 107,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,605. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

