Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Digi International stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 167,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Digi International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

