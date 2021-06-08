DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.18.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $97.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.