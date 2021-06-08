Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 18,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

