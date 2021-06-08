DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 179.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DHT were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

