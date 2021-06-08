DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88,356.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $70.65 million and approximately $88,356.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00008248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00065417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00250576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00228276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.01200294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,973.11 or 1.00453637 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

