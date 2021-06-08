Deri Protocol Hits Market Cap of $6.10 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $735,765.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00065948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00254155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00228634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.84 or 0.01208050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.94 or 1.00240496 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

