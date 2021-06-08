DePay Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. DePay has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00005698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00266833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.01112099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.22 or 0.99393033 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

