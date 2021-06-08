Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 139,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

