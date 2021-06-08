DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $542,947.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $542,947.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00064958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00243280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00224044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.01237072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,460.28 or 0.99663743 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,082,236 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

