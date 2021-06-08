DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $930,586.62

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $930,586.62 and $27,957.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010546 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

