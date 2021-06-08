DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. DaVita reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $193,617,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.57.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

