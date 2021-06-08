Davinci Coin (DAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Davinci Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Davinci Coin has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $1.99 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Davinci Coin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Davinci Coin

DAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

