Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

