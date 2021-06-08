Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.64. 34,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,541,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,059 shares of company stock worth $5,516,300. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

