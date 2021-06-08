Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $28.29. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 19,268 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

