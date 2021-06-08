DAD Price Reaches $0.16 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $58.17 million and $444,955.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

