D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,158 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

