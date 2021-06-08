D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

