D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $909,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,682 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 523,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.