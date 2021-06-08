Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht Buys 823,170 Shares

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 823,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,699,997.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,449.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter M. Hecht also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Peter M. Hecht acquired 302,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $733,860.00.
NASDAQ CYCN opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.
