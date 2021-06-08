CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 50.5% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 77,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 747,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 235,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

