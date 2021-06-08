CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

