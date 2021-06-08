Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. 181,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,545. Cutera has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $842.26 million, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.