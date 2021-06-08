Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CWK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 28,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock valued at $80,775,226. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

