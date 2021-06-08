CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $749.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

