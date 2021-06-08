Curecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $22,502.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00482857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,047,237 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

